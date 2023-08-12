PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

