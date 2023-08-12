Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 3.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,838. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

