Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,386 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Perion Network makes up approximately 3.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Perion Network worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Perion Network Trading Down 1.3 %

PERI stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

