Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$3.96. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Pinetree Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.