Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03, reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

PLRX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 540,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,174. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,774.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

