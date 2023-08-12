Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,486. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

