Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.91. 1,192,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

