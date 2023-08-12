Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 585,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

