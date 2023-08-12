Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

HON stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. 2,700,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,531. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

