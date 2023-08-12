Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.39. 7,524,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.