Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.80. 2,220,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

