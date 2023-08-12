PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWWBF remained flat at C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. PowerBand Solutions has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.18.

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

