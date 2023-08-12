PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.
