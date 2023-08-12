PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

