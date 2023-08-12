Precigen’s (PGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen Trading Up 1.3 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a net margin of 100.21% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $59,667.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,231 shares of company stock valued at $194,857. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 784,760 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Precigen by 23.9% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

