Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,137. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.
