Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,137. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

