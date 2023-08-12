ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.32. 44,031,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 127,045,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.