ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.32. 44,031,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 127,045,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

