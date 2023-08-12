Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Proterra Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Proterra has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 58.78% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Proterra by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Proterra by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 735,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 635,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

