Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 328,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,406. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

