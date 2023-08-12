Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

