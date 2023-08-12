Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Precision BioSciences, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.24% and a negative net margin of 192.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

