Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
HSII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of HSII opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
