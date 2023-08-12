Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Cut by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.