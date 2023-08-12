Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increased by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.