QUASA Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $177.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147791 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $737.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

