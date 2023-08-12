Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) CEO Dirk Thye Purchases 88,000 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,627.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dirk Thye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 8th, Dirk Thye bought 80,000 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

About Quince Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.