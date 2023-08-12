Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) CEO Dirk Thye Purchases 88,000 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,627.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Dirk Thye bought 80,000 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.
NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.
