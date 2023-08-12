RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 14th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.