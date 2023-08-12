Regina Gregory Sells 1,819 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
