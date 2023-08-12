Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $18.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 300,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,253. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 671,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,148,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

