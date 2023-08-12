RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

