RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.