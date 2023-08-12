RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

