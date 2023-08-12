& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 2,158 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $63.84 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

