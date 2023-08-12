Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,604,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

