Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLAF shares. Bank of America cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.
Schindler Price Performance
Schindler Company Profile
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
