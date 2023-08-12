Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,447,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 88,883,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,680.3 days.
Seatrium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Seatrium has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Seatrium Company Profile
