Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $787.29 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

