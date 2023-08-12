Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shawcor stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAWLF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

