Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shelf Drilling Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Shelf Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.21.
About Shelf Drilling
