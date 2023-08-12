Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,670

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HSBC from GBX 2,570 ($32.84) to GBX 2,670 ($34.12) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.15) to GBX 3,268 ($41.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.78) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,958.45 ($37.81).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,416 ($30.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,340.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,387.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,140.50 ($27.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.40). The company has a market cap of £162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,159.33%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

