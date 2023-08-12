Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 198.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 90,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 189,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

