Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 32.9%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 65,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,145. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,073,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,474 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 273.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

