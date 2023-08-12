Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 32.9%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 65,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,145. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
