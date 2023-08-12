Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Expands By 113.2%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
