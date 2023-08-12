Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Declines By 89.4%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,227. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

