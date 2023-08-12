Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Increases By 200.0%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading on Friday. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Feutune Light Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Feutune Light Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

