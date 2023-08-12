Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Drops By 99.4%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 114.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 188,318 shares during the period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

