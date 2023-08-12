Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Grows By 57.1%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 2.7 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 36,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

