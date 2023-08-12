Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Decreases By 41.7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NVIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 167,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,894. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $10.48.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
