Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Declines By 44.4%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 232,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,695. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading

