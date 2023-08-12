Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Increases By 5,400.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 561,845 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 478,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 257,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -542.50 and a beta of 0.03.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

