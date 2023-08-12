Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Decreases By 40.3%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PTAIY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.79.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
