Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Decreases By 40.3%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTAIY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

