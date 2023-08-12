Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Drops By 28.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,709. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 142.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sharecare by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,865,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 65.3% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

