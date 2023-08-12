Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Drops By 28.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Sharecare Stock Performance
SHCR remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,709. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.38.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
