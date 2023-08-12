Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Drops By 28.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,709. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

About Sharecare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 142.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sharecare by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,865,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 65.3% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

